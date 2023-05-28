Destruction of mangroves resumes for West Demerara shore base

Acres of mangroves protected by the Laws of Guyana have been ripped out from the west bank of the Demerara River to pave the way for the development of a second oil and gas shore base in the region.

TriStar investment, owned by Florida-based Guyanese, Krishna ‘Kris’ Persaud, is engaged in the land clearing exercise.

The Sunday Stabroek understands that the developer recently began land clearing in preparation for the construction of the shore base facility. Work had been stalled for over two years after the project and its developers faced heavy criticism for the removal of mangroves.