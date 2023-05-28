Pipes here for US$1b gas to energy project

Work on the estimated US$1 billion gas-to-energy project is forging ahead as pipes to be laid are in the country and will be installed from offshore coming inwards to Wales on the west bank of the Demerara River, even as administrative work on ExxonMobil’s Final Investment Decision wraps up.

“Work is continuing on the project and it will be delivered in the timeframe given. As you know, some of the pipes are here and will be at a lay-down yard to be taken out for installation. They are laying the pipes from offshore; so they are working inwards…,” Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat told the Sunday Stabroek.

Chief Executive Officer of the offshore support firm Gaico, Komal Singh, also yesterday updated that the pipes had arrived in the country and were being offloaded to pave the way for installation.