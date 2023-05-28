Ministers must be held accountable for deadly Mahdia fire – ANUG

Political party, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has expressed the view that blame for the deadly Mahdia dormitory fire could be laid squarely on incompetence and says ministers must be held accountable.

In a release yesterday, ANUG noted that “anger and outrage” have replaced the sorrow felt as a result of the disaster. “We now see the growing call for ‘justice’; our citizens need someone to blame, to hold responsible for the tragedy.”

The release noted the lack of fire prevention and detection measures with no administrative system of oversight to ensure the safety of the sleeping school children. Further highlighted was the “woefully inadequate” Mahdia fire department.