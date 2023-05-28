More classical chess tournaments needed

Chess was designed to provide endless hours of enjoyment and pleasure to the person who indulges it. No game quite like it exists. Chess’s famed history goes back to India during the 6th century AD. From there it was carried to Persia (now Iran), and eventually, worldwide. Chess’s predecessor was called chaturanga in India, and its prehistory is the subject of speculation. A leading chess administrator was convinced the game has its origins in another planet. Such is its beauty and power to intrigue, delight and exasperate people.