Leading up to the 57th Anniversary of Guyana’s Independence, a searing tragedy occurred in which fire destroyed the girls’ dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School and took the lives of 19 children, all but one being girls. This catastrophic event transformed the observance of Guyana’s Independence into a remembrance for the children who had tragically lost their lives. The children are: Mary and Martha Dandrade (twin sisters), Bibi Rita Jeffrey, Sabrina John, Loreen Evans, Belnisa Evans, Omefia Edwin, Natalie Bellarmine, Andrea Roberts, Lorita Williams, Nickleen Robinson, Sherena Daniels, Eulanda Carter, Lisa Roberts, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Delicia Edwards and Ariana Edwards (sisters) and five-year old Adonijah Daniels. Memorial events have been held for the children countrywide and all Guyanese are in sympathy and solidarity with the parents, relatives and friends of the children.