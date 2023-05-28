Rest in Peace Dear Children, Heal Dear Nation

Monday morning, May 22, we all woke to shocking and horrific news! I read with shock and disbelief about the fire in Mahdia that claimed the lives of many young people and injured many more: children – girls whose parents had entrusted their care to others as they hoped the education they sought away from their homes would put them in good stead for life; sisters; cousins; perhaps young aunts. The young son of the dormitory house mother was also lost. I had questions. I had anger. Today, I have questions and I have anger.

We lost 18 young girls on their journey to womanhood. I am saddened. I am heartbroken. And I am angry that they spent their last hours behind grills that are meant to protect them, because as a man told me, “We need to protect people girl children.” Grills are the solution to some fundamental changes this society needs; Safety and security for all, especially our women and children.