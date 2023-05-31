Recommendations for removal of grills from Mahdia dorm were made to ReDO – sources

Recommendations by the fire service for grills to be removed from the Mahdia dormitory prior to the blaze that claimed 20 lives were made to the regional education officer through the RDC but never acted upon.

Sources had told Stabroek News that the grilled windows at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory were flagged by the fire service as a hazard in November of last year and February of this year.

Following an inspection of the building, this newspaper was informed that a report with recommendations was forwarded to the Regional Education Officer (ReDO) via the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). However, it is unclear why those recommendations were not implemented.