Fire inspectors checking schools, dorms countrywide

Inspectors from the Guyana Fire Service are conducting fire prevention and preparedness assessments at schools and dormitories countrywide which actually began a month before the May 21 blaze at a female dormitory at Mahdia that claimed 19 lives.

Speaking yesterday with Stabroek News via phone, acting Fire Chief Dwayne Scotland said that the exercise is ongoing and had commenced approximately one month prior to the Mahdia fire.

This proactive measure, Scotland says, aims to comprehensively evaluate the fire safety measures in place and identify potential hazards that can result in disaster. Scotland noted that the majority of inspections at the schools have been completed. He explained too that a recent inspection was carried out on the male dormitory at Mahdia. When asked what the findings of that inspection were, the acting fire chief replied that the report has not yet reached Georgetown.