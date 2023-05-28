I saw a post on social media last week on the Tourism Guyana page that had me salivating, and a caption that made me think. It was a photo of a takeout container of food – rice, fried okra, fried fish, coconut choka, achar and pepper sauce in dollops at the corner, on top the rice, and a cup of dhal at the side of the container. The caption read: ‘A true representation of a Guyanese lunch’. It was indeed. And it also made me think of the very many combinations and plates of food that can easily carry that caption. We are indeed spoilt for choice when it comes to our cuisine.