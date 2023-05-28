A horrific tragedy that must engender change

Guyana is mourning. We have experienced the worst mass fire in our history and 19 children (18 of them girls) lost their lives.

As a country we woke up to one of the worst news on Monday, May 22nd to learn that the dormitory that housed the female students of the Mahdia Secondary School was burnt to the ground.

Twin sisters Mary and Martha Dandrade, Bibi Rita Jeffrey, Sabrina John, Loreen Evans, Belnisa Evans, Omefia Edwin, Natalie Bellarmine, Andrea Roberts, Lorita Williams, Nickleen Robinson, Sherena Daniels, Eulanda Carter, Lisa Roberts, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, and sisters Delecia Edwards and Arianna Edwards along with five-year-old Adonijah Jerome, the son of the caretaker all perished. A number of them hailed from villages outside of Mahdia.