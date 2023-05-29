Pilot Orlando Charles to be charged with 16 counts of human trafficking

The police tonight said that Orlando Charles, a 45-year-old pilot and businessman of Lot 45 Middle Street, Georgetown, is to be charged by the Guyana Police Force with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons.

The police say that Charles, between 1st November 2022 and 18th May 2023, trafficked 16 Venezuelan nationals between the Mazaruni River in Region 7 and Georgetown.

The police say that the victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force, and members of the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters immediately conducted an investigation.

Following the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons.

The Guyana Police Force’s TIP Unit, in efforts to combat Trafficking in Persons, will continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness, and training in every region of Guyana, the police said in a release.