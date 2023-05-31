Pilot denies involvement in trafficking in persons -says will turn himself over to police

Pilot and businessman, Orlando Charles, has condemned the Guyana Police Force report and wanted bulletin alleging his involvement in trafficking in persons. However, as requested, he says he will be presenting himself to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Charles stated in a press release that he was made aware of the Guyana Police Force issuing a wanted bulletin for him. He then called the number listed on the wanted bulletin but it went unanswered. He has retained attorney Sanjeev Datadin to represent him. Charles said that with the assistance of the attorney, he contacted Assistant Superintendent Caesar at the Criminal Investigation Department.