Police seeking legal advice in Rupert Craig Highway pedestrian fatality

The police are seeking legal advice as regards the Rupert Craig Highway crash on April 4 that claimed the life of Kissoondai Sewratan, 69, of La Bonne Intention (LBI).

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean told Stabroek News on Saturday that legal advice was being sought and as a result no one has been charged to date.

On April 4, Shivraj Persaud, 39, a businessman of Seaforth Street, Canpbellville was driving his minibus, BAD1832, along the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of MovieTowne, when Sewratan allegedly ran across the road and into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle hit her causing her to fall onto the road with injuries about the body.