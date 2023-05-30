Dear Editor,

It has been reported that charges will be made against the girl who allegedly caused the fire at the Mahdia dormitory. So who will charge the government for its absolute and abysmal incompetence and ineptness in its failure to provide appropriate fire safety measures? Successive governments are equally culpable; and for that reason any Commission of Inquiry must not include or influenced by members of either the government or opposition. This must serve as a wake-up call for us all, and affected parents must not be taken in by platitudes and expressions of sympathy from the President and his ministers. Make no mistake about it: The buck stops at the government!

In all public buildings, fire escape doors must be fitted with what are called “panic bars” which when pressed, causes those doors to open immediately and with little effort. No bolts, locks or padlocks are installed on these doors. The obvious concern is that persons might use such fire exit doors to leave the building undetected. However technology exists whereby the door can be fitted with a tamper-proof electronic alarm which is sounded as soon as the door is opened. This serves to deter persons from leaving the building, and in event of a fire, the alarm will automatically alert everyone in the building as soon as the door is opened. Detailed information can be found on Google.

The same problem that existed at the Mahdia dormitory currently can be found at almost all government dormitories throughout the country. The Commission of Inquiry must therefore extend to include these as well as all other government buildings. Night clubs and other similar public venues are similar potential fire traps. In the case of grilled private dwellings, each bedroom should be fitted with a grilled window that swings outward and bolted on the inside for easy access to the exterior. I hope that these observations might assist the Commission of Inquiry in its deliberations.

Sincerely,

Clairmont Lye