Jackson, Broadbell, Gardiner post victories in Rabat

RABAT, Morocco, CMC – World champion Shericka Jackson set a new meet record as she stormed to a season-best time to capture the 200 metres at the Rabat Diamond League here Sunday.

The 28-year-old Jamaican clocked 21.98 seconds to eclipse her previous best of 22.25 in her hometown Kingston last month, finishing ahead of Bahamian Anthonique Strachan who posted a personal best 22.15.

There was also a personal best for American Tamari Davis who finished third in 22.30.

Going off in lane six, Jackson was pushed by Davis in lane five over the first 100 metres but pulled away in the stretch, Strachan coming through in lane four to take second.

“I am happy about my victory and it is not going to be my last though,” Jackson said.

“It was competitive at first but it was OK for me because I was well prepared. The crowd was a little bit noisy – it’s something that happens in every competition, but I got used to it.

“Rabat is a good place, I liked everything, especially the organization.

“I would definitely work harder to get more wins and hit the World record in the next upcoming Championships.”

Fellow Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell followed suit in the men’s sprint hurdles, racing to a new meet record and season-best 13.08 seconds.

He was followed home by fellow countryman, Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, who was third in 13.24, while two-time World champion Grant Holloway of the United States was second in 13.12.

Hollaway sped to an early lead and looked a good bet for the win before Broadbell produced a strong surge to take the line first.

“I am happy about how I performed today. I am pleased to get this win,” said the 22-year-old Broadbell.

“I managed to get this victory by being focused during the race.

“My goal this year is to execute well. I would like to thank the crowd here for being supportive and fantastic.

“I am getting ready for the World Championship by staying healthy and in good shape.”

Meanwhile, Bahamian Steven Gardiner also conjured up a victory in the men’s 400 metres, to notch a third success for the Caribbean.

The 27-year-old reigning Olympic champion and former World champion, sped to a time of 44.70 seconds, ahead of American Vernon Norwood who was second in 45.11.

Jamaican Rusheed McDonald was third in 45.55.

“I am delighted for achieving the first place. The race was very quick and highly competitive,” Gardiner said.

“The audience was fabulous. I am happy to be in Rabat. I liked the weather and everything was up to the expectations, and I am definitely coming back.

“I will keep training hard to get ready for the next meetings, and mainly for the World Championship in Budapest.”

In the women’s triple jump, Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts measured a season-best 14.53 metres, which was good enough for third behind winner Cuban Hernandez Perez who leapt a world-leading and personal best 14.84.

Jamaica also made their presence felt in the women’s 400 metres hurdles, Rushell Clayton finishing second in 54.15 and Shiann Salmon claiming third in 54.42 – both posting season-bests.

American Shamer Little clinched victory in 53.95, also a season best.