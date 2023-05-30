Records tumble at GAPL Intermediate/Masters C/ships

Eighteen that is the number of national records that tumbled on Sunday when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosted its Intermediate and Masters Championship at Chase’s Academy.

Best lifter in their respective categories, Nangita Seenarine (female equipped) and Frank Tucker (Masters 4 Equipped) chalked up and broke 12 among them with Matthew Maycock and Saif Abdool erasing three apiece. Seenarine, 23, lifting in the 52kg division, broke eight records en route to lifting the coveted trophy.

Her best lifts on the platform were 120kg (264.555lbs) for the squat, 50kg (110.231lbs) for the bench press and 120kg (264.555lbs) for the deadlift. Her show of strength earned her the weight class records for the three lifts and total 290kg (639.341lbs) for both the women’s junior and women’s Open categories.