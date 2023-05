Region Six won the Guyana Volleyball Federation six-team Independence tournament held at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue over the weekend.

The Region Six side defeated Region Four 25-17, 25-23, 22-25 and 29-27 in a pulsating best of five finals.

Region Six advanced to the final by beating Region Three 25-10, 27-25 and 15-10 while Region Four brushed aside Region 7 by two sets to one 9-25, 25-21 and 15-7 in their semi-finals encounter.