Home Affairs PS in inspection of capital projects

The Guyana Police Force and the Special Constabulary are currently engaged in several capital projects to the tune of some $659 million and the works are progressing satisfactorily.

A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday informed that Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas is currently inspecting these projects and yesterday visited several construction sites so as to be brought up to speed with their progress. These included the construction of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, the rehabilitation of the Police Training School, re-construction of the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) Headquarters and the re-construction of the Special Constabulary Headquarters.