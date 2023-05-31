Kwakwani residents sign up for land sales

Residents of Kwakwani, Region Ten yesterday signed up for their Agreements of Sale and initiated the process of acquiring their land titles, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

This initiative specifically benefitted individuals occupying lands in Kwakwani Housing Scheme (Phase One, Two, and Three), Park-Potville and Chine Lane.

The outreach was spearheaded by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who emphasised the significance of the exercise, as it marked the beginning of regularising the area, DPI said.