Another Mahdia fire victim passes away

The Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory fire death toll has now risen to 20.

The dead girl is 14-year-old, Sherana Daniels from Micobie, Region Eight. She had been critically ill at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A hospital official confirmed that she died around 10:30 am today.

She was listed as one of two critical patients following the deadly fire which had already killed 18 girls and a five-year-old boy.

Daniels was air-dashed to Georgetown following the fire. One other girl is also listed as critical and was just few days ago flown to a New York Hospital for her injuries to be treated.