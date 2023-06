Residents of Acme Housing Scheme and Railway Embankment in Vergenoegen, Region Three will soon receive land titles as part of efforts to regularise the areas.

This assurance was given by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during an engagement with the residents on Thursday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

“I can safely say we will be able to complete that assignment within the two weeks’ timeline because we have done our preliminary works already,” he stated.