Bent Street one million dollars richer

Winners of the One Guyana Futsal football championships Bent Street, yesterday received the first prize of one million dollars from the sponsors.

The presentation took place at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport boardroom yesterday.

Bent Street ran out winners of the inaugural 32- team championships defeating Sparta Boss 6-3 in the grand finale with Colin Nelson, who scored a hat trick the finals MVP.

Sparta Boss received the $500,000 runners-up prize while Back Circle received $200,000 for placing third.

California Square was fourth.

At yesterday’s simple presentation, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., congratulated the players and praised the tournament as a hallmark event that showcased the best of Guyana’s futsal talent.

Daniel Wilson, of Bent Street, who is currently with the Golden Jaguars team preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The One Guyana Futsal Championship, according to the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, was a resounding success, with Bent Street emerging as worthy champions.