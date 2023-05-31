NAMILCO sponsors GRFU U19 team participation in RAN C/ships

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) continues to garner support from the corporate community ahead of the U-19 Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s Championships. On Monday the National Milling Company of Guyana Incorporated (NAMILCO) demonstrated its commitment to supporting the development of the local ruggers with sponsorship to cover the expenses associated with the National U19 team’s trip to Jamaica.
The young ‘Green Machine’ will compete in the July 12-16 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Senior Women’s 12s and Men’s U19 championship at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus in Kingston.