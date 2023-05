P&P Insurance Brokers Tuesday provided a timely boost to the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) in the form of funding for the under-19 team.

The teen ruggers are scheduled to compete at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15s tourney next month in Jamaica.

Thanks to Managing Director of the company, Vikash Panday, the funding will be used to help offset ticket prices, accommodation and meals for the contingent.