Chanderpaul ‘thankful’ despite missing out on hundred again

SYLHET, Bangladesh, CMC – Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul said he was “thankful” for his form despite twice missing out on hundreds in the ongoing three-match “Test” tour of Bangladesh.

The 26-year-old, who has played six Tests since making his debut Down Under late last year, made 83 on Tuesday’s opening day of the final four-day “Test”, as West Indies A reached 320 for six at the close at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

For Chanderpaul, the knock marked the second time he had flirted with a century in the series, following his 83 in the drawn opener a fortnight ago.

“Most definitely I would like to hit the three figures. It’s my second score of 83 again but I’m thankful. I will hopefully try and get past it the next time,” Chanderpaul said following the day’s play.

Chanderpaul’s initiative was required after West Indies A, choosing to bat first, slumped to two for one in the morning’s third over after Kirk McKenzie (0) and debutant Zachary McCaskie (1) fell cheaply.

The left-hander then combined with Alick Athanaze (59) in an 81-run, third wicket stand before partnering with captain Joshua Da Silva (82) in a 132-run partnership for the fourth wicket, the latter keeping Bangladesh A wicket-less in the second session.

Chanderpaul struck nine fours and a six in a patient 160-ball stay before finally departing in the final session.

“Obviously the pitch has got a bit of grass on it so I tried to get through the new ball and after that, I started scoring a bit easier,” said the Guyanese, the son of Test legend Shiv Chanderpaul.

“The weather was hot today so I had to dig deep and try and go as far as possible.”

West Indies A ended the day on 320 for six after Raymon Reifer struck an unbeaten 56, in a 60-run, unbroken seventh wicket stand with Kevin Sinclair (22 not out), and Chanderpaul said the visitors would look to build further on Wednesday’s day two.

“With the position we’re in right now, we’ll just look to bat as long as possible and try and see if we can bat out another session.”

West Indies A lead the three-match series 1-0.