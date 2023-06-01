Police say four male students have confessed to torching Karasabai hostel

The police this afternoon said that four male students have confessed to torching the St. Angela Girls’ Hostel in Karasabai, Rupununi this morning. None of the girls was injured.

In a statement, the police said that the students in question had been chased from the premises by the caretaker and had threatened to set fire to it.

“The four alleged suspects were contacted and interviewed by the police in the presence of Commander Region #9, the Regional Education Officer Region #9 and their parents and they all confessed to the planning and executing of the crime. The alleged suspects are presently in custody assisting with further investigations”, the police said.