Sophia mason jailed for stealing solar lights

Keron Khan, a 26-year-old mason of Lot 124 North Sophia, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Annette Singh to answer to the charge of simple larceny.

It is alleged that on May 25, at around 22.30 hours, the defendant was seen by police ranks on patrol, detaching two solar lights from a building. The police apprehended the man and subsequently charged him with simple larceny.

The court heard that the defendant was charged recently and jailed for three months for a similar offence.

Magistrate Singh sentenced the defendant to four months imprisonment.