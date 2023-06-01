US ATF official here to assist in Mahdia fire probe

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is to receive help from the US Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives (ATF) agency of the Department of Justice in relation to the May 21 fire at Mahdia that left 20 children dead.

This was confirmed in the statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which said that the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, along with senior members of the Guyana Fire Service met with the ATF Advisor.

The advisor and a team from the GFS are expected to fly to Mahdia today to inspect the site of the fire.