Cummings St man charged over gun and ammo

Twenty-five-year-old Josea Angel Soto of Lot 62 Cummings Street, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Annette Singh to answer to the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that on May 27, at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, he had in his possession a .38 revolver without being the holder of a firearm licence at that time.

It is also alleged that on May 27, at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, he had in his possession .38 live ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence at that time.