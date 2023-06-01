Inappropriate statement on incarnation

Dear Editor,

It was recently brought to my attention that at the April 29 opening of the Sheriff Hospital at Leonora, one Sunil Sharma quoted Slokas from Chapter 4 of the Holy Bhagawad Gita wherein Bhagwan Shri Krsn, the Supreme Lord educates his Shishya Arjuna that from time to time whenever there is decay of Dharma and rise of Adharma then I embody myself for the protection of the good, for the destruction of the wicked and for the establishment of Dharma .

Mr. Sharma said and /or implied quite inappropriately and inexplicably that President Irfaan Ali is an incarnation of Bhagwan Shri Krsn. Sunil Sharma should ask the President directly if he is in fact an incarnation of the supreme Lord Krishna and if so maybe he could use his divine powers to rid this land of rising criminality, proliferation of alcohol and other dangerous drugs, endemic poverty, noise pollution, advise the police as to the whereabouts of the dangerous Mazaruni escapee etc etc etc.

Sometime ago during the Burnham regime a certain shameless Pandit said similar words describing Mr. Burnham as a reincarnation of Lord Rama, shortly after he was given a Ministerial Portfolio. I wonder what is in store for Sunil Sharma?

Having lived in this country for most of my life I have never heard of this Sunil Sharma, could not the Organizers have contacted a Senior Pandit residing here to do the Prayers and speak intelligently on behalf of the Hindu community?

Yours sincerely,

C. Persaud