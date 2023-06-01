Rehabilitation of community grounds across Region 2 will help improve cricket standards

Dear Editor,

The government, through the Ministry of Sports, has been very instrumental and decisive in the rehabilitation and maintenance of a number of community grounds across the region. While this is being done; simultaneously the construction of a stadium in Anna Regina is in progress. This will facilitate the hosting of international matches and optimistically the return of patrons in their numbers, supporting and cheering as was a spectacle in the past. These developments have increased the awareness and interest for those who will benefit; particularly our youths who are yearning for the opportunity to express themselves and with the support and guidance that is needed.

It is therefore relevant and inclusive for our infrastructural and human capacity to develop and expand in order to exert the best out of our athletes. I am therefore impressed that more of the grounds in Essequibo are to a commendable standard to host cricket matches; including better out-fields and pitches, accommodation and wash-room facilities. Some are even equipped with internet access and lighting. The Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) continues to aggressively undertake its mandate to promote good governance at all levels, structural and capacity building of clubs and committees, recognition and enactment of female cricket and to cater for their special needs, distribution of gear among committees and generally to create an environment that will allow every cricketer to grow from nursery to the highest level.

To this effect, the establishment of seven (7) cricket academies among the committees will significantly enable the board to achieve such achievable goals and in tandem with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB). Already there has been a very encouraging and heartening turn-out to these organized sessions for youths between the ages of 7-17; practicing for 4 days a week. These are very exciting developments that will propel the growth of the game and will enhance the technical, mental and physical composition of how our players are being trained and prepared for the actual game. At a recent meeting, the ECB elected Mr. Harrischan Raballi as its Chairman of the Cricket Development Committee. This is a very important arm of the board that will drive and sustain the momentum by which the ECB functions. His inclusion is a positive dimension and someone who brings a vast level of experience and maturity to the work that is to be done, in all levels of development.

I therefore applaud the ECB and to encourage all other stakeholders to support and embrace the vison of the board and to be actively engaged in all the activities that will unfold for the continued growth and development of cricket in Essequibo.

Sincerely,

Elroy Stephney

Vice President