Dear Editor,

I believe that for someone to fight for justice, they themselves should practice fairness. A hypocrite of injustice refers to someone who claims to stand against injustice or unfairness but engages in hypocritical behaviour themselves. This person may espouse the values of equality, justice, and fairness publicly but fails to apply those principles in their own actions or behavior. Kian Jabour is fighting for justice, while being the epitome of those qualities of a hypocrite.

Three years ago, Jabour sued me for defamation after I publicly spoke about my experiences with him. I was sued after I was threatened many times by Jabour to remove my post. I later received a winning verdict. At trial, Jabour was questioned about the verbal abuse that was seen in many screenshot conversations between him and myself. It was found by the judge that what I said in my post is not defamatory and Jabour must pay $250,000 as it says in the court order. A leader should be a person of high moral character, someone who leads by example and upholds ethical principles.

Sincerely,

Saleema Haniff