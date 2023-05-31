Lift the murder charges brought against the teenage girl

Dear Editor,

It is with deep sadness and overwhelming shock that we write to offer our condolences to the grieving families who lost beloved children and whose children were injured and hospitalized. All the Mahdia Secondary School students are affected and traumatised. All the communities that are home to the students are grieving. Our country, Guyana, continues to mourn and express our collective grief and shock.

We join hearts and hands with the Patamuna people and Indigenous Peoples in all regions – especially those most directly affected in Karisparu, Micobie, Mahdia, Campbelltown, El Paso and Chenapou. We stand in full solidarity with Chenapou and their righteous protest and demands for answers and support in their time of grief.

We applaud the UG statement and its most appropriate vigil, which was also wonderfully made available by Zoom for those who could not be physically present.

We recognise the prompt and necessary actions taken by the President and the Administration’s support efforts.

There are more questions than answers surrounding this tragedy and its accountability.

For decades and over successive governments, there have been criticisms and calls for improved designs and modern infrastructure standards for schools and dormitories in these hinterland areas. There currently exists an appalling lack of such standard safety measures built into the design and construction of these dormitories everywhere. In the Mahdia dorm, there was no fire escape structure, no fire extinguishers, no smoke alarms or water sprinklers, and no precautionary requirement specifying the use of fire retardant materials in construction. Additionally and bizarrely, there were the extremely dangerous, highly flammable and toxic PVC plastic tiles installed as the ceiling. This plastic ceiling coupled with the zinc roof above it would together drive an intense, furnace-like heat. While the windows were barred, it was said the doors were not – but that the keys were a problem. Significantly, it is also reported that fire drills were not at all carried out as a regular safety precaution feature of dormitory management. By all accounts, this was a disaster waiting to happen – and that ought to have been prevented!

President Ali is calling for a COI into the Mahdia fire: All well and good. But we suggest that an independent investigation be done to ascertain the quality and safety of all of the dorms and schools in the interior.

Equally disastrous is the utter lack of full time professional services and trained personnel employed at the dorms attached to Secondary Schools in the interior. Children from the ages of 12 to 17 are housed in these neglected institutions. In their need for basic secondary education, these children must leave the security, safety, love, comfort and support of their families and communities and move away to distant places. These institutions employ no trained psychosocial professionals, no guidance counselors. or social workers who are trained in the care and support of adolescents. The “dorm mothers” and “dorm fathers” or “matrons” or “caretakers” employed are, no doubt, good community people, trying their best – but who are, generally, without the skill-sets, training and experience to professionally support the students under their care. This is a stupendous failing on the part of relevant authorities and administrations. It is well known that many adults prey on and groom these vulnerable teenagers with impunity, often resulting in inappropriate relationships and high levels of teenage pregnancies. This bad situation has been occurring for years and yet, it is not effectively addressed and no consistent or meaningful preventive actions have been put in place.

It is therefore with utter horror and shock that we learned from a “NewsRoom” report on May 28 that … “Police have received legal advice to charge the 15-year-old girl who allegedly set the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School on fire with 19 counts of murder…” We now know that this instruction came directly from the DPP. Yet, this is a child in obvious need of psychological help, mental health counselling, guidance and appropriate discipline aimed at helping her take responsibility and to understand correction and self-correction. What on earth is to be gained by branding this misguided child a murderer? We call on DPP to lift these unreasonable charges on a child. We are legally advised that the charge of arson is more lawful at this juncture. And that the most immediate action is for her to receive the required psycho-social trauma counseling .

There are many factors and circumstances that are root causes of this tragedy and which, together, share equal blame. There are many hard lessons to be learned from this tragedy.

Our recommendations include:

Uphold SDG 4: “Invest in Quality Education”. Build Secondary Schools in villages and clustered local communities so that children can go to school and come home daily, after class, to their families like school children do in Georgetown and on the coast.

Reinstitute and revitalize “Primary Tops” in the schools in the communities, so that the young 11, 12 and 13 year olds do not have to be wrested away from their families at these young ages.

Institute daily School Bus or School Boat services where Secondary Schools exist that are easily accessible by road or river – and in relatively close proximity to villages and communities.

Implement psychological therapy and trauma counselling. This situation will not be a quick fix and we urge that this therapy continue for as long as it takes, as we acknowledge all the efforts being made toward this by the State and from the University of Guyana specialized units and the long-term strategies being developed by the APA.

Implement the training of community-based counsellors on a consistent and long-term basis using the techniques, methods, approaches and materials successfully used and produced by NGOs who are equipped and experienced in delivering these professional services and training programmes – such as Help & Shelter, Blossom, Red Thread, ChildLink and others.

The Patamuna people and Region 8 residents must also be given all the necessary support and continuous training in trauma counselling for it to be sustainable. The community must be integrally involved in decisions, oversight and support of these efforts.

Immediately carry out an independent, and comprehensive survey of all dormitories and schools in the hinterland and all residential institutions in Guyana that must be led by professional civil engineers, and have their findings publicly disclosed and their recommendations expeditiously implemented.

Ban all PVC tiles used for ceilings or anywhere else in these buildings and immediately replace any other such ceilings in schools and dorms.

Stop awarding construction contracts for sub-standard designs and stop approving sub-standard works, which do not have fully modernized safety and security measures and mechanisms in place. Employ independent, professionally competent monitors to review all designs, contracts/contractors and construction.

Immediately lift the murder charges brought against the teenage girl in question and place her in the professional care of trained and professional psychologists, mental health counsellors and ensure that she is not isolated from family members who care for her and who themselves are benefitting from professional trauma counselling.

We close by joining with all Guyana across race, class, religion, culture and politics in mourning this immeasurable loss and in collectively reflecting on the hard lessons learned from this tragedy.

We share this universal Apache blessing dedicated to the victims, the survivors, the families, communities and all the students and staff of the Mahdia school.

MAY THE SUN bring you new energy by day: MAY THE MOON softly restore you by night:

MAY THE RAIN wash away your worries: MAY THE BREEZE blow new strength into your being:

MAY YOU WALK gently through the world and know its beauty, all the days of your life.

Yours faithfully,

Vanda Radzik

Danuta Radzik

Ayodele Dalgety-Dean

Josephine Whitehead

Janette Bulkan

Leila Jgdeo

Halima Khan

Wintress White

Susan Collymore

Vanessa Ross

Joy Marcus

Karen de Souza

Red Thread

Salima Bacchus-Hinds

Alma O’Connell

Kathleen Rodney-Scott

Alfred Bhulai

Christine Samwaroo

Maya Trotz

Emily Allicock

Gaietri Baron

Nicole Cole

Ernestine Logan

Karen Van Sluytman Corbin

Cheryl Sampson

Patricia Singh

Renata Chuck-A-Sang

Ivor Marslow

Jacqueline Allicock

Colin Klautky

Guyanese Organisation of Indigenous Peoples

Alissa Trotz

Jocelyn Dow

Lisa Thompson

Mosa Telford

Russel Lancaster

Isabelle de Caires

Mellissa Ifill

Abbyssinian

Rev Pat Sheerattan-Bisnauth

Nesha Haniff

Sandy de Freitas

Karen Naidoo

Kathleen Whalen

Ingrid Sarabo

Wazir Mohamed

Nigel Westmaas

Immaculata Casimero

Michelle Kenyon

Joses Solomon

Arlyne Ramdatt

Paula Mohamed

Gerald A Perreira

Charlene Wilkinson

Pamela Rodney

Omattie Madray

Virgil Harding

Bina Hill Institute – Youth Learning Centre