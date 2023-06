Queens Sharks defeated Berbice Lions by five wickets on Sunday to lift the Guyana Cup 2023 at Baisley Pond.

Lions won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 136 all out in 17.5 overs while Sharks chased down the target with two overs to spare and five wickets in hand.

Lions’ innings was centered around Jonathan Foo who smashed five sixes and seven fours on his way to 78 from 45 balls.