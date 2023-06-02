GNBS endorses bona fides of Farm, East Bank Bed and Breakfast facility

The transformation that has impacted Guyana’s investment landscape on account of the opening up of an economy driven overwhelmingly by the possibilities that have been opened up by the country’s world class oil finds, has triggered a level of investor interest in a multiplicity of sectors, hospitality being very much among them.

Investments in the ‘sprucing up’ of the country’s two high-profile international hotels, the Pegasus and the Marriott is part of an initiative that also envisages the creation of other salubrious facilities to accommodate the visiting ‘high fliers’ who insist on the pursuit of their invest probes in an atmosphere of comfort that is attended by a generous measure of luxury. Structures that include both new hotels and high-priced apartment blocks have already materialized in an assortment of investment plans and in edifices that have already begun to take shape.