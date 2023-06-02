Business

High fossil fuel demand…does not cancel out energy transition ambitions …Rystaad

The increasing intensity of the global climate change lobby is making no earth-shaking difference to universal oil demand as concerns over energy reliability trigger a strong surge of global interest in demand for fossil fuel-based energy according to a recent study undertaken by the world-renowned Norway-based energy research entity, Rystaad Energy. Wedded to the findings of the high- profile company, however, is the revelation that the surge in demand will be strictly temporary and that service companies need to ‘jump in’ and capitalize now since it not be long before the global focus on energy transition begins to assert itself again.

