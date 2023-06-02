The World Bank Group has sent a recent signal, directly targeting Brazil as it seeks to raise awareness of what it says is the “tipping point” that the Amazon rainforest is approaching, a circumstance which the Bank says points to drastic consequences for the country’s people in areas such as agriculture, urban water supply, flood mitigation, and hydropower, which it says can still be averted through the application of a development plan that better coordinates the needs of agriculture with preserving the forest.
‘Near tipping point.” World Bank Climate Report sends Amazon SOS signal to Brazil
Trending
New Berbice Chamber President had once been jailed in US for drug trafficking
Home Affairs PS phone returned
Guyanese social media personality ‘Tavi Baddie’ shot dead in USA
Smallie and accomplice shot dead in confrontation- police
Partially decomposed bodies of mother, daughter found in New Providence home