SAGICOR Group Jamaica eyeing investment prospects here

As Guyana's fast-growing oil and gas business profile continues to serve as a magnet for foreign investment, the country continues to be eyed by both the extra-regional business community as well as regional businesses as a priority place of interest for eagle-eyed potential investors. Contextually, the Wednesday May 31 Jamaica Observer is reporting that the SAGICOR Group Jamaica Ltd. (SJ) is seeking to "plant its flag further across the region" and has taken aim at Guyana

The standout feature of SAGICOR has been its region-wide reputation in the insurance industry over its century-odd existence. Beyond that, it has earned a region-wide reputation across a broader suite in the hemisphere as a whole since its establishment, including through the Barbados Mutual Life Assurance Society. Now, the company is seeking to plant its flag further across the region, including Guyana, where the country’s major oil finds and attendant investment prospects have made it an enticing target for would-be investors, globally. In targeting Guyana, SAGICOR is seeking to replicate its considerable successes elsewhere in the wider Latin America and the Caribbean.