Why does the world need a global treaty on plastic pollution

The current fragmented approach taken by individual countries and organizations is insufficient, and a unified global effort is required to effectively tackle the issue.

A global treaty must help drive the elimination of problematic plastics such as cutlery, straws or pigmented PET bottles and facilitate maximizing the circulation of remaining plastic through reuse and recycling.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) holds producers responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products, encouraging them to design more sustainable packaging and invest in recycling infrastructure.