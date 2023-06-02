Virgin Atlantic for Caribbean island hopping

Dear Editor,

Virgin Atlantic has reaffirmed its commitment to the Caribbean by launching inter-island flying, making a wider variety of island destinations even more accessible. The announcement comes as the airline is set to fly from London to more destinations in the region than ever before, as well as offering over 150% more seats in its premium cabins compared to 2019.

From 14 June Virgin Atlantic will be the only UK airline allowing travellers to easily hop from Barbados to Grenada or St Vincent on its own planes, providing a reliable full service option for island hopping. The new inter-island services are set to provide both international and local customers more opportunities to explore the Caribbean and each island’s unique personality.

The inter-island flights will operate from Barbados to Grenada and St Vincent .

St Vincent and the Grenadines services to London Heathrow will also increase to three times weekly in the winter season for 2023 The airline’s eighth Caribbean destination from Turks and Caicos to London Heathrow will launch in November 2023

Regards,

Khalil Goodman

Account Manager, Virgo Communications