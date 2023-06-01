High time Minister Dharamlall is removed from his position

Dear Editor,

I write this letter with great concern and a burning desire to shed light on the appalling state of our Local Government and Regional Development system. The recent tragedy in Mahdia, aptly described in yesterday’s Stabroek News article titled “Recommendations for removal of grills from Mahdia dorm were made to ReDO – source,” has exposed the abysmal failures of Minister Dharamlall and demands urgent attention. It is evident that Minister Dharamlall, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, holds significant responsibility within this system. However, his negligence and lack of leadership have resulted in catastrophic consequences, as witnessed in Mahdia. It is his feet that we must lay the blame at for this inferno.

Under the current government structure, the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) are tasked with five crucial programs, including Administration and Finance, Agriculture, Education Delivery, Public Works, and Health Delivery. The individuals responsible for managing these programs report directly to the Regional Executive Officers (REOs) in their respective regions, who in turn are accountable to Minister Dharamlall. During the David Granger era, REOs regularly met with the Minister of Communities to provide updates on their regions. However, it appears that Minister Dharamlall has abandoned this practice, leaving the system in disarray.

The Mahdia incident reveals a startling chain of negligence and irresponsibility. It has come to light that the fire service flagged the grills on the dormitory not once, but twice – in November of the previous year and again in February. Shockingly, despite receiving a report with recommendations, the Regional Education Officer, via the Regional Democratic Council, failed to take appropriate action. The Regional Administrative Committee, headed by the Regional Executive Officer, was supposed to be briefed and ensure that necessary measures were implemented. Yet, it seems that the Regional Executive Officer and their team did not take the matter seriously but reported it to the relevant authorities, including the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development.

This incident serves as a clarion call for Minister Dharamlall to be held accountable for his failures. It is time for him to come forward and address critical questions regarding the functionality of the Regional Disaster Risk Management Committees and the Regional Administrative Committees. Are these committees functioning as intended? Are the REOs faithfully executing the decisions of the Elected Councils? Are regular meetings taking place between the Minister and the REOs, facilitating proper briefing and guidance for government policies?

The Local Government and Regional Development system in our beloved nation is in utter chaos, with no respect for the elected Regional Democratic Councils. The politically appointed REOs have proven to be more interested in political gain than in serving the people. Minister Dharamlall’s lack of respect for the institutions within the system is palpable, and his failure to lead such an important ministry is unacceptable. His silence on the Mahdia tragedy speaks volumes, as he attempts to divert attention to other ministers. However, the responsibility lies squarely on his shoulders.

I implore the government and our fellow citizens to demand accountability from Minister Dharamlall. If we allow this broken system to persist, we will only find ourselves lamenting over future disasters. Guyana deserves competent and responsible leadership. It is high time Minister Dharamlall is removed from his position and held accountable for his failures.

Sincerely,

Ganesh Mahipaul, M.P.

Shadow Minister of Local Government and

Regional Development