What is the National Tree of Guyana? Answer: Undeclared…

…That is the result obtained if you were to perform an internet search on the question. To be clear, Guyana has a national flower, it is the flower of an aquatic lily but not a tree. Guyana does not have a national tree. So, why is this important?

In general, a tree is a large, usually woody, plant with a single stem or trunk that grows to several meters in height and has a lifespan of multiple years. At the upper end of the set, trees can grow for more than one hundred years and to heights of more than fifty meters. The Giant Sequoias of North America can get even bigger than that. Trees can grow in assemblages forming the dominant structural feature in forests, or more individually as prominent elements in an open landscape. Trees carry a lot of history (what would you expect from something that has been around for centuries and can outlive a human being?), are important in the economy, our mental and physical health, identify, and the lives of a multitude of other living things. Given such importance and prominence, it is no wonder that many countries have a national tree as one of their national symbols.