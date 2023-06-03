Batavia man missing after Essequibo River accident

A search is currently underway for 29-year-old Gavin Cox, a sailor of Batavia

Village, Mazaruni River who has been reported missing after a boat mishap about 7.45 pm on 2023-06-01 on the Essequibo River.

Police in the region were told that the missing man who was the lone occupant of his boat was hit by a fiberglass boat which was being operated by Mark Gonsalves. The impact caused Cox to be thrown overboard and he was not seen afterwards.

Gonsalves said he attempted to search the area for Cox but this was

futile. He then went to the Bartica Police Station and reported the matter.

Gonsalves was placed in custody and is assisting with further investigations as the search continues.