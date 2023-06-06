Body of Batavia man found following boat accident

The body of 29-year-old Gavin Cox was found on Sunday after he went missing last Thursday in an accident on the Essequibo River.

Yesterday, a post-mortem examination was performed by goverment pathologist Nehaul Singh on the body of Cox and on completion the cause of death was given as drowning compounded by blunt trauma to the head. The body was identified by his cousin and then handed over to relatives for burial.

Cox who was a boatman of Batavia Village, Cuyuni River was the lone occupant of a craft which was hit by a 300 hp speedboat last Thursday on the Essequibo River causing him to be flung overboard.

There has been a rise in boat accidents in rivers throughout Guyana. It is unclear whether charges will be brought in this case.