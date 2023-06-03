Four charged with unlawful wounding at Mon Repos bar

Four East Coast Demerara men were yesterday charged with the unlawful wounding of 28-year-old Sudesh Motie of Martyrs Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The men charged were Avinash Mahabal, 24, of Triumph; Dhanraj Ramlochan,19; Suraj Ramlochan, 19; and Lakeram Ramlochan, 24, of Martyrs Ville, ECD.

The four accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alicia George where the charge was read to them individually. They all pleaded not guilty and bail was granted in a sum of $150,000 each. The matter was adjourned to August 8, for statements and fixture.