Justice George seems to have achieved the impossible

Dear Editor,

I am a taxi driver that is exposed daily to the emotions, whims and frustrations from my passengers. My fellow Guyanese are not shy or afraid to criticize our two leading political parties and our political leaders. Many times, they would use language that I dare not use here. However, there is one person that everyone seems to hold in the highest regard… Chief Justice Roxanne George.

Even when they do not agree with her rulings, they accept it with the resignation that “the CJ knows what she is doing.” Beyond the mild disagreements, I have never heard a single crass word spoken against Judge George. In a supposed ‘divided country’, Justice George seemed to have achieved the impossible… she has unified the masses in their support of her. Like me, many of my passengers do not have advanced education.

Reading Justice George’s rulings seems to make us think that she has us in mind. She laboriously writes in a way that the average person can understand the wisdom, foundation and rationale of her decisions. And so I say, Madam Chief Justice, your people love and respect you. Please, don’t ever change!

Sincerely,

Jhagroo Persaud