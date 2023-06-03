Organizational components of Region 8 as reflected in the approved 2023 Budget

Dear Editor,

Given the recent mournful episode, Region #8 would have become the focus of a range of enquiries for the foreseeable future. It is therefore not inappropriate to review the human resources strengths (and weaknesses) assigned by the government for its effective management, as reflected in the 2023 Budget as approved in the National Assembly. Under the overall control of a Regional Executive Officer (usually employed on contract), the organizational components of Region n#8 are as follows:

Region #8: Potaro/Siparuni Regional Administration and Finance

Programme Objective: To undertake the necessary consultation with the subject Ministries. Regional Democratic Councillors (RDC) Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) and the Indigenous Peoples’ Village Council regarding the implementation of any policy or developmental plan that may be determined by those agencies; and to give maximum support to programmes, promote efficient and optimal use of resources and at the same time ensuring that all relevant guidelines are observed so as to achieve and acceptable level of accountability.

Education Delivery

Objective: To ensure equal access to quality education for all children and young people.

Public Works Health Services

No objectives provided in my copy.

The related Human Resources capabilities are summarized below:

Hopefully the foregoing may be of interest to more informed analysts and other concerned groups and organisations. I cannot recall who it was that insisted that I should always pay attention to detail to avoid regretting the implications otherwise.

Sincerely,

E.B. John

Retired Human Resources Director

Booker Sugar Estates

GuySuCo