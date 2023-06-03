Shame on you, Tara Singh

Dear Editor,

I did not intend to write again about the murder of those 20 innocents souls but when I read Tara Sngh’s shameless politicizing of this great tragedy, I could not stay quiet. (“Gov’t critics should wait until the murky water is clear”) SN, May 31st.2023. He chastises all of us who have voiced our outrage and grief as he accuses us of politriks, when he should be looking in the mirror. I have asked all the benchwarmers in Parliament to vacate their seats and let competent people do the job they obviously have not been doing or else those 20 young children would not be dead. Tara…in case you cannot comprehend simple words…I said both Government and Opposition that presently sit in Parliament should resign. Samjhe?

Does Tara Singh wants us to believe that the proverbial buck does not stop at the person who is enjoying ALL the privileges of being Head of State? Is Tara Singh telling the First Peoples of our Nation that their lives and welfare is not the concern of the ruling party/Government and that basically, it was the locals (meaning they themselves) who should take the blame for the wanton ending of their 20 young children’s lives? I am at a loss to find words to express my utter fury at the gall of this man. I was at the vigil where the representatives of Guyana to the US spoke. I could not believe my ears when from those lot we mostly heard of how the President responded— how he was at the airstrip early in the morning to pack the plane etc., etc.

In case our president (and Tara) do not know what his job is…It is NOT to be a physical labourer but an administrator who must ensure that the lives of ALL citizens are secured. That the children of the Nation are our greatest assets and thus care must be taken to protect and prosper every child of Guyana’s soil! That you do not wait till they punish and dead then you will act. Our President has a young son so that should not be rocket science to him. That 20 young kids’ lives were literally snuffed out in the most horrendous manner have not seemed to awaken those in charge and now we have persons like Tara telling us what his idols in the Government are doing… smacks of propaganda.

Had those names he mentioned for commendation, been doing their respective duties properly, the families of those 20 kids would not be having 20 empty spaces in their hearts. Does Tara Singh simply do not care to step into the shoes of the parents, siblings and all those who were close to those 20 kids? No one with an iota of conscience will say that. While we would never know the magnitude of their pain, we do know that “every cloud has a silver lining.” What “silver lining”? Does he not know that all the “silver” in the Universe cannot compensate for even one of those children’s lives? Those families who have lost their beloved children would feel insulted with your wretched words.

I have lost our beloved father and our youngest sibling and I can tell you Tara, when you lose someone dear to your soul, you won’t ever write those horribly callous, crude and insensitive words, where not only the families of all those 20 kids have been wantonly chastised but the entire Community of our First Peoples. Maybe it is time they take back the land and “‘silver” that rightfully belong to them. I am pretty sure, they would not have placed their kids to live in a fire hazard jail. Shame on you, Tara Singh.

You have done the very thing that you sought to accuse the rest of us who have not only stepped into the shoes of those grieving families but have been walking around sharing their grief. You should try that some time Tara, it will make you a better human than the one that you are presently imitating.

Sincerely,

N. Sahadeo