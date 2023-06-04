Former MP who backed APNU+AFC on elections now supporting PPP/C in NA

The decision by former staunch APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Barbara Pilgrim to switch support to the PPP/C has raised eyebrows and questions about the motivations behind the move.

Pilgrim, from New Amsterdam, had been such a dedicated member of the APNU branch of the coalition that she was the one handpicked by Con-gress Place to replace recalled AFC MP Charrandass Persaud after he voted with the PPP/C and brought down the coalition. Observers note that only a highly trusted member would have been named to replace Persaud given the coalition’s one-seat majority in Parlia-ment.

Pilgrim had also been a vociferous supporter for the swearing in of former President David Granger during the five-month impasse over the 2020 general elections.