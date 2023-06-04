Surinamese man held with ecstasy, hashish

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers while conducting an operation at Eliza Mary, Corriverton, Berbice, yesterday intercepted a Surinamese man with a quantity of narcotics suspected to be MDMA (ecstasy) and hashish.
A release from CANU said that Virjanand Narain, was arrested and escorted to CANU HQ, Berbice along with the suspected narcotics where it was weighed and tested. The drugs contained 69.9 grammes of MDMA and 101.5 grammes of hashish, both of which tested positive for their respective substances.
Investigations are ongoing.